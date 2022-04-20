HC Orders Govt To Release Environmentalist Sanand, Hold Talks With Him

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today ordered the state government to release retired IIT professor-turned-sanyasi Gyan Swaroop Sanand within 12 hours and find the rationale behind his demand for stalling hydroelectric projects on the Ganga.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajeev Sharma and Justice Alok Singh ordered that the place where Sanand is kept be disclosed and a meeting between the chief secretary and Swaroop be held within 12 hours. "The Principal Secretary (Home) will be responsible for the protection of Swami Gyan Swaroop. He is to be admitted at AIIMS, Rishikesh, for checkup and in case, he is in need for medical supervision, the state is to bear the expenses. Otherwise Swaroop is to be returned to Maitri Sadan," the bench observed.

"Swaroop is an 86-year-old sanyasi who has been a scientist and professor of IIT, Kanpur. He has devoted his life to preserve, protect and conserve the holy river Ganga. He has raised his voice against the construction of power projects on holy river Ganga," it said. Swaroop, who was on an indefinite hunger strike ince June 22 at Matri Sadan ashram, Haridwar, was forcibly taken to some unknown location yesterday by the police as his condition worsened. PTI