HC Nullifies Stay On Helipad Tenders

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday countermanded stay on tender process for construction of helipads on " Chardham Yatra" route. The tender process for making 24 helipads came to a standstill after High Court stay on 28 March by the single bench of Justice Alok Singh.

Early in Feb 2019, Uttarakhand government floated tenders for construction of 20 helipads but later on 22 February, 4 more helipads were added to the list, thus raising the total number to 24. The addition of 4 new helipads was challenged in the HC by a Dehradun based RD group, saying that raising the number of helipads was illegal and in the process Union Of India, State government, Civil Aviation Authority, Helidrome Sahastradhara, DM Rudraprayag, SDM Ukhimath and others were served notices.

The government in it's reply pleaded that due to all weather road some of the helipads' location may be affected so it was necessary to include 4 more helipads in the bid. It also added that the petitioner had no right to challenge the making of helipads as the bid was for non scheduled operator permit holders. Following the arguments by the government and the petitioner, the Court disposed off the petition of RD group and the stay granted earlier stood nullified. Now the government can resume the tender process. It is a big relief for the government.

The single bench comprising Justice Alok Singh had stayed the tender process on 28 March which was further extended in the last hearing.

Vinay S Sharma adds:

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a plea of RD group Dehradun challenging the tender process for helicopter services in Badrinath-Kedarnath area. After this, the way to construct all the 24 helipads to made in the Mandakini valley have become clear.

On March 28, the court had banned the tender process. The case was heard before the single judge bench of Justice Alok Singh. In the petition it was alleged that the government had authorised 14 companies to make helipads in Badrinath and Kedarnath in 2015, post which 14 helipads were made. Four helipads were also constructed by the government. In 2016, the government issued a mandate in which it was said that in view of safety, no more than six helicopters can fly in the Mandakini valley at one go. The government had said that in the future, in addition to those already constructed, no new helipads would not be allowed to be created. Despite the orders of the government, apart from these 14 companies, four other companies made four new helipads in Mandakini Valley.

The then DM of Rudraprayag had made a complaint to the government but no action was taken against them. On February 5, 2019, the government invited tenders from these 14 Heli companies for Heli services in Badrinath and Kedarnath, but the Aviation Secretary modified this tender on February 16, 2019 and incorporated those four companies which had made helipads against the orders of the government into the tender process.

The petitioner had challenged this tendering process in the High Court. The petitioner had made the Union of India, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (Ukada), DM Rudraprayag, SDM Ukhimath, Heli companies Devdarshan, Sona, Panchkedar and Turea Hely a party in the petition. On behalf of the government it was said that many helipads have been affected due to the construction of all-weather road, hence other helipads are also required in the area. On behalf of Ukada, it was said that the tender process was for non-schedule operator permit holders and hence the petition was not justified. authorized. After the hearing, the court dismissed the petition.