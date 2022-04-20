HC Issues Contempt Notice To WIT

Nainital: On not following a previous order, the High Court has issued a contempt of court notice to the Vice-Chancellor of Women Institute of Technology (WIT), NK Chowdhary, Additional Secretary Om Prakash, Director, Alaknanda Ashok and asked them to file a reply in six weeks.

The case was heard before the single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari. According to the case, Sandeep Kumar and others had filed a contempt petition in the High Court and had said that in the past the bench had directed the government to restore all the teachers and employees working in WIT, pay their outstanding salaries and make a permanent appointment of a director, but this was not done by the government. In the case of the Supreme Court, the government had given an affidavit that all payments of all the employees had been made and that all had been reinstated. A permanent director had also been appointed. Whereas the truth is that no WIT personnel had been paid nor were they reinstated. Even a permanent director had not even appointed. After hearing the case, the court asked Additional Secretary Om Prakash, VC NK Chaudhary and director Alaknanda Ashok to submit reply to the notice within six weeks.