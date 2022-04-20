HC Grants Two Weeks To UP Government To File Reply In Case Involving CM Yogi

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court today granted two weeks time to the state government to file it's reply to an application requesting to make CM Yogi Adityanath to a petition in 2007 Gorakhpur riot case and fixed October 9 as next date of hearing. In the application request was made to make CM Yogi Adityanath, then city mayor Anju Chaudhri, the then MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal party to the petition on the ground that they are accused in the complaint and therefore, necessary party to the case. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is one of the accused in the case. The bench comprising justice Krishna Murari and justice Akhilesh Chandra Sharma passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Parvez Parwaz and Asad Hayat. Parwaz filed the FIR in the case while Asad Hayat is a witness to the decade old incident. Petitioner's plea is that the government cannot be a judge in its own case and take a decision on the request to grant sanction to prosecute CM Yogi Adityanath. Petitioners also argued that forensic lab report, according to which the CD containing the alleged hate speech was doctored, was false and fabricated. Earlier, the court had asked whether a judicial magistrate could proceed with a trial after the state government rejected sanction to prosecute the accused people. In the 2007 riot, a man was killed and several people were wounded in Gorakhpur. UNI