HC dismisses petition seeking stay on 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the proposed Ram temple, scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, said that the petition is based on assumptions and there is no ground for apprehending that the norms of social and physical distancing would be violated during the event.

The petitioner, Saket Gokhale, had claimed that more than 300 people were being invited for the event.

The court said that it expected the government to follow all Covid-19 protocols and did not find any reason to interfere in the matter.

—IANS