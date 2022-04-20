HC asks Uttarakhand govt to file reply on deduction of day's salary of state employees for CM relief fund

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file a reply in the matter of deduction of a day's salary of state government employees and employees of state corporations and bodies every month for Chief Minister's relief fund till the end of the financial year 2020-21, in the wake of COVID-19.

The court was hearing a petition filed in this regard when it asked the state government to file a reply within two days. Hearing in the matter to be next held on June 26. (ANI)