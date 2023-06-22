    Menu
    HC asks UP govt to submit report on healthcare rights, toilet facilities for third gender

    June22/ 2023

    Prayagraj: On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to report on the progress made towards ensuring access to healthcare and toilets for the third gender.

    A division bench composed of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Gajendra Kumar issued the instructions and set the next hearing for July 12 after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Vishal Dwivedi and others.

    The petitioners are transgender people who want access to medical care and gender-specific bathrooms.—Inputs from Agencies

