HC asks UP govt to submit report on healthcare rights, toilet facilities for third gender

Prayagraj: On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to report on the progress made towards ensuring access to healthcare and toilets for the third gender.

A division bench composed of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Gajendra Kumar issued the instructions and set the next hearing for July 12 after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Vishal Dwivedi and others.

The petitioners are transgender people who want access to medical care and gender-specific bathrooms.—Inputs from Agencies