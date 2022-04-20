HC Asks State Govt To Set Up A Law Univ In US Nagar

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today asked the state government to set up a National Law University in Udham Singh Nagar district and start classes there from August 16.

A division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Lokpal Singh directed the state government to set up an NLU at a suitable place in US Nagar district on a public interest lawsuit seeking its establishment.

Giving three months' time for appointment of the faculty and staff, the high court said classes at the University should be started from August 16.

The Court said the Chief Justice of India would act as Visitor while the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand will take the responsibility of being its Chancellor.

Two judges will be appointed to act as the governing body, it said. In view of the financial limits of the state, the division bench hearing the plea, made an initial donation of Rs 2 lakh for setting up the University and also asked lawyers to come forward and make donations for the purpose.

The court also directed the district magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar to give a representation before the concerned authority with various land options including one at Kichcha. The court had earlier considered opening a National Law University at UJALA in Bhowali.

The administration, however, could not fulfil the requirement of 15 acres of land. After this the petitioner had suggested availability of land at places like Patwadangar, Kristi Vigyan Kendra Jyolikot, TB Sanitarium, Bhowali, Farsali, Army Camp Nepa Maldhanchaur and finally Khurpia farm Kicchha and Prag Farm.



