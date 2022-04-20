HC Asks Govt To Finalise Delimitation By Apr 23

Nainital: Pulling up the state government for the delay in holding of civic body polls, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed it to finalise delimitation of municipal bodies by April 23.

Hearing a writ petition by the state election commission alleging delay in the process due to its suggestions being ignored by the state government, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia of the high court on Tuesday ordered completion of the delimitation process by April 23 to pave the way for conducting municipal polls in the state. The court asked the state government to also inform the commission after the delimitation of municipal areas so that further action in the matter could be initiated.

Delimitation of municipal areas in Uttarakhand was necessitated after their ambit was expanded by the state governmentï¿½to add new locations to their jurisdiction.

Earlier the State Election Commission had approached the High Court saying that as per Article 243 of the Constitution it was mandatory that a new board of municipal bodies be in existence by May 3, 2018. A representation had also been made by the commission before the Chief Secretary and Secretary Urban Development with the same suggestion yet the Government has paid no heed to it, the writ said.

The state government in its reply to the court on the had explained that the delimitation of municipal bodies took more time than expectedï as some people approached the court and there was a stay on the process. Claiming there is full preparation to conduct the elections, it said the schedule of civic body polls will be handed over to the Election Commission by May 12. Before this process of delimitation, determination of reservation etc. will be completed, the state government said in its reply. The next hearing in the matter will be held onï¿½April 24. PTI