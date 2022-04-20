HC Asks For Details Of Security At NIVH Campus

Nainital / Dehradun: The Nainital High Court has sought a response from the government regarding the safety arrangements of children living at the National Institute of Visually Handicapped (NIVH) after hearing a PIL filed in the case of molestation of female students at the institute in Dehradun. The court has fixed September 12th as the date for the next hearing of the case. Earlier, the court had questioned the safety of visually impaired students due to the movement of common people due to a mosque located inside the NIVH campus. The case was heard before the bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma. Earlier the High Court had taken automatic cognizance in the case of molestation of female students at NIVH and ordered immediately suspension of the music teacher filing a FIR against him, appointment of a permanent director at the institute in seven days and arranged for CCTV and generator of power backup at the NIVH campus. SSP Dehradun was also instructed to deploy two women constables in the campus.