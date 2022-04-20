HC Asks Centre To Apprise It Of Progress On COVID-19 Vaccine

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court directed the Centre on Monday to apprise it of the progress in the trials of a vaccine for COVID-19 and its proposed completion date.

On complaints of sub-standard face masks and sanitiser being sold in Uttar Pradesh, the court sought information about the standards and guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with regard to such articles.

A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the order in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed over the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The court said the police personnel on the streets are often seen not wearing face masks themselves and wondered that in such a scenario, how could they effectively implement its order on '100-per cent population masking'.

During the hearing, the counsels assisting the bench made various suggestions such as police monitoring in every district to ensure that people properly follow the unlock guidelines. They said people must be stopped from eating at roadside restaurants and should only be allowed to take away packed food from such places.

On September 23, the court had directed the police to ensure a '100-per cent population masking' -- everyone wearing masks, covering the mouth and the nose, while stepping out of their home -- and take strict action against the violators.

The court had directed for the setting up of task forces in each police station of Uttar Pradesh to implement its order. —PTI