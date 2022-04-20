Haze Of Dust Hangs Over Uttarakhand Plains

Dehradun: A haze of dust and moisture hung over the plains of Uttarakhand today as a result of high winds blowing in neighbouring Punjab and Rajasthan, adding to humidity levels.

The MeT department said the haze resulted from strong winds, carrying coarser particles, blowing from Rajasthan and Punjab.

The strong winds blowing from Rajasthan and Punjab have brought with them both dust and moisture affecting most of north India including Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, MeT office Director Vikram Singh said.

It has also caused the humidity levels to rise, he said.

The haze will clear only after rain which is likely tomorrow, he said.

A veil of dust spread over the plains of Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day today, reducing the harshness of the sun but adding to humidity levels.