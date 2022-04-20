Having sex two to four times a week slashes risk of prostate cancer

A new study now finds that having sex two to four times a week slashes the risk of prostate cancer. However, men who have a high number of sexual partners are at a greater risk.

The study also found that men who first had sex at a younger age are more likely to suffer from prostate cancer.

The research that was carried out at the Sichuan University, China, found scientists analyse data on 55,490 men from 22 previous studies.

They found the tumour risk started to fall as sexual frequency increased but then rose again.

Scientists found that the optimum level was two to four times a week – when risk was 10 per cent lower than average.

Scientists also found that masturbation too provided similar benefits.

The risk of prostate cancer increased by 10 per cent for every ten female partners a man had and decreased by 4 per cent for every five-year delay in age at first intercourse.

Having a moderate amount of sex is thought to be healthy because it "cleans out the pipes".

But having too much may be a sign of excessive sex hormones, which heighten cancer risk.

Furthermore, sleeping around increases risk of STI.

According to study leader Dr Jian Zhongyu, "Men with fewer sexual partners, older age at first intercourse and moderate frequent ejaculation were associated with a significantly decreased risk of prostate cancer."

The findings are published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.





-- DECCAN CHRONICLE