Having sex outside marriage is not empowerment: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha does not agree with her contemporary Deepika Padukone's ideas about choice of freedom in "My Choice", a video aimed at spreading awareness about women empowerment. The video shows Deepika talking about the freedom of choice that women must have regarding multiple issues, including having the choice to indulge in sex before marriage or out of marriage or not having sex at all. "Women empowerment is not always about the kind of clothes you wear, not about who you want to have sex with or stuff like that. It's about employment, strength," Sonakshi said here on Tuesday on being asked about her opinion on the video. "It's a very good initiative. It's coming from a good space, but honestly I believe empowerment should be given to the women who actually need it, who are kind of far away from where we are right now. We have been bred and brought up with luxury," she added. "My Choice", directed by Homi Adjania, calls for a change in the mindset of men about women and asks them to stop judging women for their choices of clothes, profession and life. She feels it needs to "reach out to people who actually need it, like the deep ends of this country". Meanwhile, "My Choice" is getting mixed response on social media. While some people have praised Deepika's efforts, some have trashed it.