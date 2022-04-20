Having sex just ONCE a week is enough for a happy relationship

THE more sex you�re having the happier you are � right? Wrong.�Once a week is the magic number, according to the experts. Any more action between the sheets each week has no impact on a couple�s happiness, their findings have shown. Past research, and a plethora of articles and self-help books claim the more often you get intimate with your partner, the better you will feel. But, a study based on the experiences of more than 30,000 people, disagrees. Lead researcher, Dr Amy Muise from the University of Toronto, said: �Although more frequent sex is associated with greater happiness, this link was no longer significant at a frequency of more than once a week. �The Sun