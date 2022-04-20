Haven't shown B-town filmmakers what I am capable of: Madhavan

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan, who is basking in the box-office success of "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", has managed to carve a niche for himself both in Kollywood and Bollywood, but feels that he has still not shown his real potential to Hindi filmmakers. Madhavan made his debut in Bollywood with "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein" and then went on to do memorable roles in "Rang De Basanti", "Guru", "Tanu Weds Manu (TWM)", "3 Idiots" and others. "I haven't shown them (Bollywood filmmakers) what I am capable of. I took a break for three years from work and then I did 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and upon its release I got so much love and affection from just one film," Madhavan told PTI in an exclusive interview here. "I wish I could do a film every three months as who doesn't want to drive Bentley or Rolls Royce.. But at the end of the day you should be satisfied with the work you are doing. For me, doing a film just for the sake of money doesn't work," he said. Madhavan does agree that getting good work is difficult but he believes going with the pace as he doesn't look at competing with other actors. "I am not competing with Khans or with anyone. The only thing I believe is doing good work. So, competing with each other is media game. Making a good film is difficult, creating the right first look.. Making sure the film is marketed well and is released on time...," he said. "I feel winning an award doesn't give me any authority.. that is a sad part... May be after winning an Oscar I can make a film as the budget is there. Winning an award in India is meaningless and there is nothing new.. It is just news worthy," he added. While shooting for the sequel of TWM, Madhavan and director Anand L Rai did hope that the film will do well at the box office. "There were more aspirations from this film (Tanu Weds Manu Returns). It is a tough role for me as I had no lines in the film. Our director Anand L Rai and I were thinking either this film will be a hit or 'Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge'.. I mean iconic," he said. "We were hoping at least this film will be a hit. But this kind of response that is translating into huge box office numbers is something we did not anticipate," he added. The 45-year-old actor was aware that the film will do well as there is an endearing quality about its characters. "I would say the true superstars of this film are Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma (screenwriter). I feel they are not given enough credit. They made a film that is truly amazing," he said. "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" has reportedly earned approximately Rs 150 crore at the box office. Madhavan is happy that the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club but he doesn't believe in the number game. "I don't believe in it at all. The only number that matters is longevity, how many years and how many people are offering you the film that you want to do. I think the biggest and most successful person is Mr Amitabh Bachchan who is doing a film even now and his films do well," he said. Madhavan will be next seen in "Saala Khadoos" where he plays the role of a retired boxer. PTI