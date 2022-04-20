Haven't Done 'Glam' In Month: Parineeti

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra says she has not done "glam" for months as she is busy with two realistic films -- "The Girl On The Train" Hindi remake and a biopic on ace badminton star Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti on Thursday took to Instagram to share her glamorous avatar. In the image, she is seen wearing a sizzling red ensemble. She completed her look with classic red lips and dewy make-up. "Busy with Saina Nehwal prep right now and just came from ''The Girl On The Train''. Both realistic films. Haven''t done ''glam'' in months! This picture is more for me and less for Instagram," Parineeti captioned the image.

The 30-year-old actress has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person''s investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment. The yet untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed "TE3N" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.--IANS



