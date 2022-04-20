Have things turned sour between Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez?

Mumbai: They looked irresistibly hot together in �Kick� and came across as a refreshing new onscreen pair. But things seem to have gone awry between them. We are talking about none other than Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Buzz has it that Salman isn�t considering Jackie for the sequel to �Kick�. The makers of the 2014 super-hit movie are indeed contemplating a franchise, but the Sri Lankan beauty may not be on board the project. What is being speculated is that Fernandez was not by Salman�s side when he was going through the legal trouble earlier last month. And that seemed to have created a gap between them. Nonetheless, a lion-hearted human that Salman is, we hope things will be resolved soon.