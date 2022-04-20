Have Requested Yogi Adityanath To Campaign In Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, Says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that he has requested his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to campaign in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections.When asked if Adityanath will campaign during the Uttarakhand elections, Dhami said, "Yes, definitely. Why won't he? He has to come. He will go everywhere. We have requested him, he will come there."Adityanath held a meeting with Dhami today where senior officials from both states were also present at the meeting.This meeting comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and Uttarakhand Assembly elections that are slated to be held next year. Currently, in both states, the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power.The state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also reached an agreement over various issues pending over the last 21 years.Speaking to ANI after attending the meeting, Dhami said, "We reached an agreement over issues pending for last 21 years. We have agreed on matters related to the irrigation department. As of now, they have 5700 hectares of land and 1700 houses. A joint survey will be done within 15 days and Uttar Pradesh will take what they need and the remaining will be with Uttarakhand."The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said that the housing development issue has been resolved. "Uttar Pradesh will give Uttarakhand the due amount of Rs 205 crores concerning with the Transport Department. Similarly, the Housing Development issue has been resolved. Old barrages will be reconstructed by the Uttar Pradesh government," Dhami said. —ANI