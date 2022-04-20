Have Never Worried About Number Game In Bollywood: Vidya Balan

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan is too much in love with herself to be bothered by the stiff competition from other leading ladies. Vidya, 37, who is revered as one of the most talented performers in the country, has failed to get the box-office ringing with the dismal performances of her last few releases, "Ghanchakkar", "Bobby Jasoos" and "Shaadi Ke Side Effects". At the same time, her contemporaries like Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone have been basking in the glory of the success of their respective films. But an unperturbed Vidya said she just strives to better herself with each project. "I don't see this as being at the top... I have never subscribed to this number and perception game. For me I like to be at the top of my game at all times which means I want to do things at the best of my ability. Sometimes my films do well and they don't do well but I will give it my all," Vidya told PTI in an interview here. "I am living in a world where it is all about me... I don't see anyone else in that world. I don't see it as these many people are at the top and what will happen tomorrow if I am not there at the top because I don't consider that (being at the top) I think all of us are living parellely," she said. With stellar performances in films like "Kahaani", and "The Dirty Picture", Vidya is often lauded as a propeller of the trend of women-oriented films. "Today, there is a lot of scope for female actors. Everyone tells me that this trend was started by me.. I feel if 0.01 per cent credit goes to me I am humbled. We are seeing women all around us taking charge of life and their stories are inspiring us, which is why people are writing strong wonderful scripts and actors are doing it," Vidya said. "The more successful these films are, the more money will get invested into these kinds of films. I think each one of us is contributing equally," she said. Known for openly praising her counterparts, Vidya did not miss to commend some of the recent performances she saw. "I loved Kangana in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and 'Queen'... I loved Anushka in 'NH 10', Bhoomi Pednekar in 'Dum Lagake Haisha'. I think lots of interesting stuff is happening these days," she said. Vidya will be seen next in Mohit Suri's upcoming love saga 'Humari Adhuri Kahaani', where she is paired opposite Emraan Hashmi. Besides, she has been signed on for two more films but the actress is not keen to reveal details about it.