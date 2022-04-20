Have learned a lot from Manpreet & Chinglensana, says Jaskaran

Bengaluru: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian men's hockey team, has stated that he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam.

"It was really nice to play six matches last year and kickstart my international career. I am still finding my feet at the international level, however, it's been terrific to be practicing alongside Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam," said the midfielder who has been training with the Indian team during the ongoing national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility.

"I have learned a lot from them, not just about hockey techniques, but about aspects off the field as well. I keep speaking to my seniors constantly to attain knowledge about the game of hockey and to get better as a player. Manpreet and Chinglensana have played over 200 matches each for India and they have a lot to share from their experiences," he added.

When asked about how he dealt with the Covidd-19 induced lockdown phase, the midfielder said he found a way to stay positive and focussed a lot on maintaining his fitness.

"The lockdown phase was tough for everyone, but we found a way to stay positive via our fitness drills. I put all my energy into maintaining my fitness. Hockey India's support has helped us tremendously during this difficult time," said Jaskaran.

The 26-year-old further said he would like to have more exposure in the international circuit once the Indian team starts competing again.

"I am definitely looking to have more exposure in the international circuit. I want to have small targets at the moment and not think about too many big goals. The more I play at the highest level, the better I will get. It's about believing in my abilities and I will be fully confident of my abilities once I perform well against the top teams on a regular basis," said Jaskaran.

—IANS