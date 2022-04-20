Have hypertension? Coffee can give you a heart attack

If you have hypertension, you may want to avoid coffee as a new study has revealed that it increases heart attack risks in people with high blood pressure. One US expert, cardiologist David Friedman, said that although some limitations exist with this type of study, this association, especially in heavier coffee drinkers, cannot be totally discounted, Health24 reports. Friedman added that patients with known heart disease, who are at elevated risk, should limit their intake of daily caffeine products. The new research was presented in London at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology. Experts note that findings presented at medical meetings are typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. The new study, which was led by Lucio Mos of Hospital of San Daniele del Friuli in Udine, Italy, found that compared to those participants who didn't drink coffee, the risk of these events was four times higher among the heavy coffee drinkers and three times higher in moderate coffee drinkers. Moderate coffee drinking was defined as one to three cups of the caffeinated beverage per day, while heavy consumption was defined as four or more cups daily.