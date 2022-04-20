Have been training hard for death overs

Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been working hard on their performance in the death overs, according to captain David Warner.

SRH on Tuesday recorded their first win of the season with a 15-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium here.

After scoring 162/4, the SRH bowlers did not allow the DC batsmen to get going and restricted them to 147/7. They gave away just 31 runs between the 15th and 20th over, resulting in DC needing to score 27 off the last over.

"We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so it feels good," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get the overs in, but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage," he said.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer said that they were surprised with the way the pitch behaved during their innings.

"It was surprising that in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. But we can't give any excuse at this moment. We didn't execute our plans the way we wanted to," said Iyer.

The DC captain, however, admitted that they were outplayed by SRH. "We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that," he said.

–IANS