Have a sleep disorder? Four best tips for a good night's rest

We have heard how poor sleep can cause serious health issues later in life. Sleep is an important part of life to maintain good physical, mental and emotional health. Poor sleep has been linked to various illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity as well as depression. Below are a few tips for a good night's rest: Follow Routine: If you want to get a good night's sleep, always stick to a schedule like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. This will help strengthen your body's sleep-cycle as well as improve your night's sleep. Diet: Diet plays a vital role in sleep. Make sure that you don't go to bed either hungry or overstuffed. There are many foods items containing naturally occurring substances believed to induce sleep. These include � rice, cheese, almonds, lettuce, tuna, salmon, cherry juice, etc. Avoid: Caffeine, nicotine and alcohol intake should be limited before bed time as these can disrupt sleep in the night. Comfy bed: Apart from keeping your bedroom clean and tidy, make sure that your bed is cozy and spacious enough to let you stretch and turn comfortably. Research has claimed that a good mattress and pillows can contribute to better sleep.