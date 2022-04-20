Have a sense of humour, says Rishi Kapoor over Alia, Sonakshi tweet!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is a man of words and how! The senior actor is known for being quite an avid social media user these days. However, this habit has more than often landed him in a soup over his bold and blunt statements. The Kapoor senior recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a funny meme on Alia Bhatt's general knowledge. In that meme, an indirect reference was also made on Sonakshi Sinha's weight problem. It started trending soon after he put it up on the micro-blogging site. However, many criticised him for posting it. Rishi Kapoor later clarified that it was done in pure humour and should be taken in a light vein. He also mentioned that both Alia and Sonakshi are like his own kids and he is even shooting with the former currently for 'Kapoor And Sons'.