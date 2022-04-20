Hauz Khas rape case: Delhi Police arrest one person

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old northeast woman in Hauz Khas Village here. The accused, a resident of Chandra Vihar, was identified last night, police said today. Further details are awaited.





Police teams had been working on different leads based on CCTV footage and local intelligence and by questioning parking attendants, private security guards of the Deer Park and other shopkeepers in the locality.





The incident happened on the night of February 18 when the woman was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village along with her friends and cousins. The woman told police that around 11.30 PM she was offered a drop home by an unknown person.





He apparently told her that his vehicle was parked at some distance near the park. The accused, thereafter, on the pretext of guiding the woman, led her to an isolated stretch in the adjoining park area and allegedly raped her.





PTI



