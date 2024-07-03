    Menu
    Hathras stampede: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial probe

    The inquiry, involving retired officials, will investigate the incident and determine if it was a conspiracy.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Hathras, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede in which 121 people were killed.

    He said that among those killed, six were from other states: four from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    He said that retired administration and police officials will also be part of the judicial inquiry to probe the stampede.

    The committee will find who is responsible for the tragedy, or if it was a conspiracy, the Chief Minister said.

    "We will ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," he said, adding the government may put in place a Standard Operating Procedure which will guide organisation of such events in the future. "We will ensure this."

    —PTI

