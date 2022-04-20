Hathras Horror: Mayawati appeals President to intervene, demands CBI or SC monitored probe

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday demanded a CBI probe or an investigation by the Supreme court into the Hathras incident and simultaneously asked President Ram Nath Kovindto intervene into the matter.

In two tweets on Saturday morning, Ms Mayawati claimed, "It seems that the people are not satisfied with the preliminary report of the state government on the Hathras incident. Now a CBI probe or investigation under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court should be ordered is the demand of the BSP."

She further demanded from President Kovind to intervene into the matter to give justice to the affected family. "President of our country also comes from Dalit community and he himself is from Uttar Pradesh, should look into the inhuman attitude of the UP government," she added.

