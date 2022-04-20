Hathras Case: SIT Given 10 More Days To Complete Probe

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended by another ten days the term of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, officials said here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had set up the three-member SIT on September 30 which was given seven days' time to submit its report.

The deadline which was to end today, has been extended by another ten days, officials here said.

"Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days," Mr Awanish Kumar Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, confirmed .

The SIT, headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members -- IG Chandra Prakash and PAC Commandant Poonam, have submitted their preliminary report, on which the government had suspended 5 policemen, including the Superintendent of police (SP).

It had already visited the spot and had recorded the versions of the victim's family, policemen and even of the accused family .

All the four accused were also interrogated in the Aligarh jail.

Mr Adityanath had already directed for trial of the case in a fast-track court. The UP government has recommended a CBI probe into the entire incident and Narco test of the victim's family and police. However, the victim's family were demanding a judicial probe and have refused to undergo Narco test.

The 19-year-old victim was allegedly gang-raped brutally in a village in Hathras on September 14. She was initially rushed to JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

She kept fighting for her life for 15 days, but finally succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

All four accused, meanwhile, have been arrested by the police and were in jail. —UNI