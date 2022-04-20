Hathras Case: CBI Team Records Statement Of Kin Of Accused

Hathras: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday recorded the statement of the family members of the four accused named in the alleged gang rape and murder case.

A team of CBI officials arrived in Boolgarhi village earlier in the day and met the family members of the accused.

The team spoke to the family members for few hours and then left for their base camp in Hathras.

The development comes two days after the CBI team, along with the forensic team, recreated the crime scene and the cremation spot in Boolgarhi village.

The CBI team on Wednesday also recorded the statement of two brothers and father of the victim at its base camp and also visited the government hospital there to collect the medical records of the victim's treatment and spoke to doctors and other staff.

On Tuesday, the CBI team spent over six hours in Boolgarhi village, visiting the crime scene, the place where she was cremated, and her house to record the statements of her kin.

The CBI team, camping in Hathras for the last four days, has collected all case-related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The CBI has taken over the case on Sunday after the notification from the Centre on the request of Uttar Pradesh government. —IANS