Hatemongers who worked to divide India partook in Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP

New Delhi: On Monday, the BJP criticised the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, calling it a politically motivated effort to save the Congress' status as the main opposition party. The BJP claimed that "hatemongers" who worked continually to split the nation and society took part in the march.

Monday marked the end of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari and concluded in Srinagar, with the hoisting of the tricolour in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Today if Rahul Gandhi is succeeding in hoisting the flag in Kashmir it is only because our founder (Syama Prasad Mookerjee) sacrificed his life and our prime minister (Narendra Modi) made Kashmir an integral part of India in 2019," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.—Inputs from Agencies