Hate 'dad bod'? Go for high intensity work out

Washington DC: Here is the high intensity anti-"dad bod" workout routine for fathers out there, who'd prefer a fitter physique. As per Yahoo! Health, on average, fathers are 10 pounds heavier than non-dads as they're carrying nearly an extra two inches on their waist and their bellies stick out an extra half-inch. Celeb trainer and Barry's Bootcamp partner Derek DeGrazio said that the new 'trend' suggests women are more attracted to the dad bod than a chiseled, Brad Pitt-like body, but his suggestion to Dads is to do his workout and lose the 10 pounds. DeGrazio added that High Intensity Interval Training will help people dad bod-proofing their bodies, noting that this form of exercise is one of the most effective training methods to promote fat burning. He added that by doing this 20-minute Anti-'Dad Bod' routine three times a week, one will burn fat, will build lean muscle, will continue to burn calories for hours post-workout and will part ways with his "Dad Bod." The routine includes four 5-minute rounds, alternating between cardio intervals on the treadmill and strength training on the floor. Each exercise on the floor should be performed for 60 seconds, reaching failure each set. ANI