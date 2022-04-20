Hasty Decision Taken With Polls In Mind, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Rs 500 And 1000 Currency Demonetisation Lucknow: Making Rs 500 and Rs 1000 invalid is not a permanent solution to tackle black money and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday and felt the upcoming Assembly polls in his state could be the reason for the �step taken in a haste�. �The way in which Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes have been banned, it is creating a lot of problems for the people. Centre has taken this decision in haste. PM could have discussed it in the Parliament before taken the decision,� he said on sidelines of function here.�We are also against black money. Banning Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes is not a permanent solution. The decision might have been taken keeping in mind UP assembly polls. Their (BJP) preparations are not done and Lok Sabha session is going to begin soon,� he said. �Pollution, corruption and blackmoney are problems which cannot be tackled without support of people�, he said. Akhilesh asked the Centre to allow high denomination currency for expenditure in upcoming marriage season, even as state police has been asked to keep vigil near banks to maintain law and order after the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The chief minister also urged the Centre to ensure that the decision did not have any adverse impact on the poor, farmers and villagers. Akhilesh, who is heading the Samajwadi Party government in the poll-bound state, said the Centre should arrange special camps in villages for exchanging existing currency notes saying banks were not easily accessible in the rural areas. The opposition has termed the Centre�s step as hasty and ill-timed coming in the season of harvest and marriages. Uttar Pradesh police were alerted to maintain strict vigil near banks and other places to maintain law and order. �Director General of Police Javeed Ahmad has issued directives to all district police chiefs stating that there may be serious law and order issues after the announcement. �Patrolling and visibility (of force) should be there at market areas, near banks, post offices,� Additional SP in DGP office Rahul Srivastava said. He said police officers have been directed to talk to traders bodies and petrol pumps and keep an eye on situation in rural areas. Modi Has Created Financial Anarchy: Yechuri Lucknow: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri today alleged that demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by the Narendra Modi-led government has pushed the country into total financial anarchy. It was just another effort by the Modi government to divert the attention of the people from the real issues, he added. "The decision of the NDA government has created panic among the common masses. The poor fighting to fulfill their daily needs are the most harassed lot," he said. Mr Yechuri said that the issue would be highlighted during the coming winter session of Parliament. Talking to UNI here on the sidelines of the Left Front rally to showcase their unity before the crucial Assembly elections early next year, Mr Yechuri contradicted the reasons given by the Prime Minister for last night's action. "The PM gave four reasons for the withdrawal of the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currencies-- firstly to end corruption, secondly to prevent counterfeiting of the currency notes, to prevent misuse of currency for terrorism and lastly for countering black money. But I challenge PM in all the four reasons-- PM did not assure that the act will end corruption, counterfeiting of currencies would again start once the new notes comes in circulation, terrorists mostly use the facility of electronic transfer and lastly over blackmoney, Mr Modi had said that the entire black money of the country is stashed in foreign countries and in offshore haven," he claimed. The CPI(M) general secretary said that if Mr Modi government was really serious about ending corruption and black money, they why was it not stopping the donations funded to the political parties and not disclosing the names of the big bank defaulters who have a loan amounting of Rs 11 lakh crores even after the directives of Supreme court. Claiming that the move to end the currencies was just any effort by the BJP to divert the attention of the people, he said at the mid-end of the NDA government, they have nothing to showcase as the unemployment graph in the country has gone up, the growth rate has dipped while the inflation was high hence they had to do something to show that they are working. Mr Yechuri, who did not rule out the act of the BJP-led government at the Centre aimed at the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, said that this saffron brigade could do anything to get political mileage. ''But this would not give them any benefit as people are feeling cheated by the BJP," he further said.