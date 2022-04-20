Hasina warns of prompt action against child repression

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned of prompt action against child repression, saying that she was immensely moved by the unnatural death of children across the globe.

"We are taking measures to ensure their (security. We are giving special attention on taking immediate action once repression on children in any form takes place. We want our children to be safe and be good human beings," The Daily Star newspaper quoted the premier as saying on Monday while virtually inaugurating the World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2020.

Recalling the assassination of her 10-year-old brother Sheikh Russell, along with other children and and most of her family members on August 15, 1975, Hasina said: "I am seriously shocked whenever I witness unnatural death of any child, no matter if it takes place at home or abroad or on the Bay of Bengal or beside the Mediterranean Sea.

"We have said that today's children are the future of the nation. Yes, they are indeed, but we have to build the future generation as good human beings by creating scopes to utilise their talent, knowledge and intellect."

The Prime Minister also unveiled covers of a number of 25 children's books written on the life and works of her fatherm Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year'.

Referring to Bangabandhu's advice to the children to read attentively and be worthy citizens of the country, she said: "Children have to pay attention to their studies as no contribution could be made for the country without education."

Hasina added that the 'Father of the Nation' made primary education free for all and established a 10-bed hospital at every union to ensure education and healthcare services for all.

—IANS