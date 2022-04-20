Haseen Dilruba: Taapsee Pannu on why popularity of thriller genre never fades

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, whose new thriller film "Haseen Dillruba" is all set for an OTT release, finds it natural that the genre has forever been popular with the audience. "It's thrillers that have been popular across generations because these films keep you gripped, because the idea holds you for two hours of the film," she reasons, while speaking to IANS.





The actress feels the ability to keep people guessing is something that gives an is interactive quality to the genre. "It keeps you involved. You feel like you are also one of the judges there trying to find out who has done it and that is why you stay connected to the film if it is written and done well. That is why I think it is popular as a genre," she added.





The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, has Taapsee playing Rani, who becomes the prime suspect following the death of her husband. "Haseen Dillruba" is slated to release on Netflix on July 2.





Talking about the star cast, director Vinil Mathew said, "Taapsee and Vikrant are stellar performers with different approaches. Vikrant has a background in theatre, hence he improvises a lot, enjoys rehearsals and attempts multiple takes where he keeps refining and tweaking his performance until he hits the perfect note."





"Taapsee, on the other hand, is a qualified engineer and perhaps that is why she has a methodical and precise approach to her preparation. She is extremely sharp and perceptive, and maps her character's layers and trajectory very early on. She then combines this with a lot of spontaneity and her first few takes are absolute gems," the filmmaker added.

—IANS

