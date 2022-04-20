Has Sonam Kapoor bought a plush pad?

New Delhi: The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has reportedly bought a plush duplex and is expected to move in soon. Reports suggest that, Sonam's duplex apartment in Bandra-Kurla Complex is a 7000-sq feet pad spread across the third and fourth floors. Kapoor currently lives with her family, and whether or not she will move in alone is another story. Interestingly, there has been a trend among the gen-next actors to move out of their family homes to focus on their work. Last seen in 'Dolly Ki Doli' the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' with superstar Salman Khan.