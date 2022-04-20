Has BJP scored a self goal with demonetisation?

LUCKNOW: Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move turning out to be a self goal for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll bound Uttar Pradesh?





Even as most BJP leaders here spare no opportunity to hail the "surgical strike on black money", in private, the very same leaders are jittery of its consequences on the upcoming assembly polls.





A week after Modi announced the "highly-kept secret" on the night of November 8, BJP's state leaders are busy calculating the pros and the cons of the decision, which many feel has sent a wrong message to a large section of the people.





"The move is being hailed as revolutionary but our real fear is that the inconvenience being caused to people could turn the tables on us," a senior state executive member told IANS.





The unending long queues outside banks and ATMs, the news of many deaths, clashes at banks and cancellation of weddings due to shortage of the new currency are issues which are being debated by party strategists, who now fear that any more delay in replenishing the lower denomination notes and the new currency in ATMs could cost the party dearly in the 2017 polls.





Until now, the BJP felt that it was the front runner in Uttar Pradesh. —IANS