Haryana: School student chased, shot dead in Faridabad over suspicion of cow smuggling, 5 held

The incident took place on August 23 when the accused chased the vehicle in which Aryan was traveling with his friends, leading to a fatal shooting.

Faridabad: A 12-grade student was shot and killed by cow vigilantes on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Haryana's Faridabad on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Aryan Mishra, a student of class 12. The police have arrested five persons in connection with the matter.

According to the police, the incident happened on August 23. The police said that the accused mistook the car in which the victim was travelling with his friends for one involved in cow smuggling. The accused chased the victim's car for about 25 kms.

The police said that multiple shots were fired by the accused and Aryan was shot on his chest. The victim was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Faridabad, Aman Yadav said that an FIR was lodged in the matter and five individuals have been arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurav.

"A boy named Aryan Mishra was shot dead. An FIR was lodged in the matter under relevant sections. Five days after the incident, the crime branch's team arrested five accused," ACP Yadav said.

The police have recovered the vehicle in which the accused were travelling during the incident and the weapon used in the crime. The police also denied the accused having links to any organisation or group.

"The arrested individuals have been remanded to police custody along with the recovered items. The accused and the deceased were not familiar with each other. The accused committed the crime out of suspicion. Further investigation is underway," the ACP said.

The victim's father, Siyanand Mishra has expressed deep distress and criticized the authorities for not addressing the root cause of such violence.

"My son named Aryan Mishra was a student of Class 12. I was not aware of anything. Later, I got to know my son was shot on suspicion of cow smuggling. Who gives the right to shoot someone on the suspicion of cow smuggling? If the Modi government has given such a right then why? Five accused persons have been arrested in the case. The CBI in charge has resolved the issue," Siyanand Mishra said.

—ANI