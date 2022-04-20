Haryana: Cracks in BJP govt over Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Chandigarh, July 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana once again faced a controversy and this time it was over Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The actress recently has been appointed as the brand ambassador of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign in Haryana. Days after her appointment, health minister of the state created the controversy. Parineeti, who hails from Ambala, has been declared the ambassador to promote the programme for girl child. The health minister Anil Vij turned to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "I do not have any information about anybody being appointed brand ambassador of my department for Beti Bachao programme." Vij's tweet once again indicated at the sour relationship between him and the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "I came to know through the social media that some actress has been made brand ambassador. Many of my friends in the media tried to seek information from me regarding the terms and conditions of her appointment, after which I tweeted to clarify things from my side," the health minister was quoted as saying. The five-time MLA maintained that the issue of the actress being made as the brand ambassador was never discussed in any of the meetings of his department. "Nor has my department any knowledge about it," he added. Vij also clarified that there was no need for any celebrity to run the campaign. "My (Health) department is the sole responsible department for this entire BBBP campaign in the state. My doctors are conducting raids day in and day out to check the menace of female foeticide and help bring to justice those violating the law by allowing girls to be killed in the mother's wombs, my doctors are undertaking grave risks. I don't think we need any actor or actress for this campaign."