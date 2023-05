Haryana women wrestlers dominate junior selection trials

New Delhi: Haryana dominated the womens freestyle event during the one-day national selection trials to select the junior wrestling team for the World Wrestling Championships to be held at Ufa, Russia, from August 16 to 22.





Wrestlers from Haryana claimed first spot in eight of the 10 weight categories in the women's freestyle events held here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.





Squad:





Men





Freestyle: 57 kg: Shubham (Haryana), 61 kg: Ravinder (SSCB), 65 kg: Rohit (Hary), 70 kg: Jaideep (Hary), 74 kg: Yash (Uttarakhand), 79 kg: Gourav Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh), 86 kg: Vetal (Maharashtra), 92 kg: Prithviraj (Mah), 97 kg: Deepak (Hary), 125 kg: Anirudh Kumar (Delhi).





Greco Roman: 55 Kg: Anoop Kumar (Andhra Pradesh), 60 Kg: Vikash (Hary), 63 Kg: Anil (Hary), 67 Kg: Deepak (Delhi), 72 Kg: Vikash (Hary) 77 Kg: Deepak (SSCB), 82 Kg: Ravi (SSCB), 87 Kg: Sonu (Hary), 97 Kg: Narinder Cheema (Punjab), 130 Kg: Pravesh (Hary).





Women





Freestyle: 50 Kg: Simran (Delhi), 53 Kg: Pinki (Hary), 55 Kg: Sito (Hary), 57 Kg: Manshi (Hary), 59 Kg: Kusum (Hary), 62 Kg: Sanju (Hary), 65 Kg: Bhateri (Hary), 68 Kg: Arju (Hary), 72 Kg: Saneh (Hary), 76 kg: Bipasha (Delhi).





