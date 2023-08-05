Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Chandigarh: An official order from the Haryana government on Saturday prolonged the ban on mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8.

It was announced that the suspension of these two services in the Palwal district would continue until 5 p.m. on August 7.

After violence broke out on July 31 in Nuh over an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, it quickly extended to Gurugram and other districts in the state, prompting the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services throughout the region. Six persons have killed as a result of the fighting.—Inputs from Agencies