Haryana, UP To Work Together To Improve Law And Order, Take Steps To Check Illegal Mining

Chandigarh: The chief ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday decided to work together to improve the law and order situation in both the states by taking steps to check illegal mining and resolving common issues affecting the people of the two neighbouring states.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura, a Haryana government spokesman said here.

"It has been decided that Directors General of Police from both the states would meet every three months on a regular basis. Senior officers of Delhi Police would also attend the meeting. Yogi Adityanath said both the states would work together on common issues to facilitate people," he said.

The chief secretaries of both states would meet soon to ensure availability of adequate amount of irrigation water in Agra canal. The two states would also work together for the construction of a bridge on the Yamuna river near Hasanpur in Palwal district of Haryana, the spokesman said.

"To solve excise related issues, a meeting of senior officers of both states would be held along with officers from Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Both states would jointly work to put a check on illegal mining," he added.

The two states also agreed to exchange cultural activities on a regular basis.

Khattar said that the '84 Kos Parikrama' falling in Braj area of Haryana would be renovated. Besides, renovation work of some religious and pilgrimage places in Braj area will also be undertaken, he announced.



