Haryana To Implement 75% Job Reservation In Private Sector From May 1

Gurugram: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the state government's private job reservation law which provide 75 per cent employment opportunities in private sector for people belonging to the state will come into force from May 1. He said this while inaugurating the newly constructed flyover near village Bandhwadi on the Gurugram-Faridabad road. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Evokes Good Response In Punjab, Haryana; Minimal Impact In UP | 10 Points

Giving further details, the deputy chief minister said that after May 1, in case of any new employment opportunity, whether in a new industry or an operational one, out of every four jobs three will be for people belonging to the state. Also Read - Haryana: 2 Killed in Firing Incident at Kalka Chowk in Ambala; Group Rivalry Suspected

"Any law is not perfect from day one. The state government will also consider suggestions for amendments in this law. Before bringing this law, we had an 8-stage meeting with the industry representatives and entrepreneurs. Written suggestions were also sought from entrepreneurs," Chautala said. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claiming Weekend Lockdown in Haryana is FAKE. Read Details

The deputy chief minister further informed that just a week ago, a meeting was held with all the industrial associations of the state. In the meeting Nikhil Nanda, Chairman of Escorts, a major automotive manufacturing company of Faridabad, said that such law should come in the state.

"We have also received suggestions that the pay grade of JE in government job should be reduced to Rs 50,000. The government will consider it. Apart from this, there have been suggestions from many people that technical type posts in industries or private institutions in which special skill sets are used, should be excluded from this act. On this, We have already made a provision in the Act that posts with technical skills will be exempted," he added.

—IANS