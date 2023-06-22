Haryana to give Rs 2,500 annually to custodians of trees older than 75 years, says minister

Chandigarh: Heavy rain has caused landslides in various areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which have cut off surface communication, officials said on Thursday. PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu reported multiple incidents of roadblocks on the Aalo-Pangin Road in the West Siang area.

He also reported that four roads in the Siang district, not far from Lokpeng, were closed.

Padu said, "the department has hired people and equipment to clean up the mess.A minister in the Haryana government said Thursday that anyone who care for trees older than 75 years will receive a yearly "pension" of Rs 2,500 from the state.

Minister of Forests and Environment for Haryana, Kanwar Pal, has stated that anyone who takes care of trees older than 75 years will be rewarded with a "pension" of sorts.

He went on to say that the government was dedicated to protecting old trees by announcing the "Haryana Pran Vaayu Devta Pension Scheme" to raise awareness about the need of protecting them."—Inputs from Agencies