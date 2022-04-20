Haryana State AIDS Control Society observed World AIDS day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana State AIDS Control Society under the Chairpersonship of Dr. Veena Singh, Project Director Haryana State AIDS Control Society cum Director Health Services Haryana in collaboration with Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society today observed World AIDS day.

Sharing more details about the same, an official spokesman said that Ms. Sargun Mehta, Actress cum Model, Punjabi Film Industry, the Chief Guest of the function attended the function from virtual platform and addressed the participants on unique initiative of awareness for ending AIDS epidemic especially during CORONA times. She suggested that such events connect people to health awareness and should be observed daily. The World AIDS Day theme was conducted on the theme "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". The event was conducted on virtual platform and physically 25 participants with precaution were present in the event.

He said that Dr. S.B. Kamboj, Director-General Health Services and all directors of Health Department Haryana were present on the occasion. Dr. Veena Singh, Project Director shared the present scenario of HIV/AIDS programme in Haryana and the steps taken to create awareness. Dr. Vanita, PD Chandigarh SACS praised Haryana SACS for implementing the Elimination of Mother to Child Programme successfully.

The spokesman further informed that a ramp walk on the theme of "Walk Red, Talk Red" was organized. The members from Community and NGO Rotary Chandigarh Mid Town also participated in the event. Both the Project Directors also walked on the ramp to motivate the participants and shared awareness messages with placards in their hands. Besides this, District Governor, Mr. Ramesh Bajaj congratulated the organizers for a wonderful event and amazing effort in engaging the community leaders, NGO's and Government to achieve the goal of prevention and awareness about AIDS.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity to show solidarity with millions of people living with HIV Worldwide and raise awareness about the deadly infection and red ribbon is its Global symbol. It is the first-ever global health day declared by United Nations, said the spokesman.(JMT-INF ) .