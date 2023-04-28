Haryana Police raid 14 cybercrime hotspot villages in Nuh district, seizing firearms, laptops

Chandigarh: In a sweeping crackdown on cybercriminals engaging in financial crimes, the Haryana Police searched 14 villages in the Nuh district on Friday, seizing multiple laptops, phones, and pistols, according to a statement released by the police.

According to a statement released here on Friday, a total of 102 teams, or over 5,000 police officers, conducted raids on these communities late on Thursday night, resulting in the arrest of 125 hackers and cybercriminals.

A large quantity of electronic devices, including bank cards, mobile phones, laptops, Aadhaar cards, and ATM swipe machines, were seized by police during these operations. According to the statement, a spokeswoman for the Haryana Police claimed that the accused are currently being interviewed.—Inputsfrom Agencies