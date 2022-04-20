Haryana Govt To Open One Sanskriti Model School In Each Block Of State In 2020

Chandigarh: In a significant move to further improve the quality of education in the state, Haryana government has decided to open one Sanskriti Model School in each block of the state in the year 2020.

Informing this while presiding over the meeting of Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that at present, 22 such schools are operational in the state, one in each district.

The Chief Minister was apprised of the work done in different initiatives under the Saksham Haryana project. He appreciated the work done in the last two years on Saksham ghoshna and encouraged the digital interventions (Service books, Saksham adhyapak app, Chalklit). He directed to get a survey conducted to find out the enrollment ratio of students in science viz-a-viz other streams so as to ascertain the interest of students. He also directed to fasten the approval process for CM Saksham scholarship initiative.

It was informed that 107 blocks out of the total 119 blocks have been declared Saksham and 86 per cent students grade-level competent. It was also informed that recruitment to more than 1300 posts of Block Resource Persons (BRPs) and Assistant Block Resource Persons (ABRPs) have been made on contractual basis in the state. Working as mentors, the BRPs and ABRPs spent two-and-a-half hours per day in schools and watch the education being imparted to the students. Rigorous training of all new mentors was conducted to ensure that they provide good support to teachers. Mr Khattar was also informed on the strategy for improving the board results this year for classes 10th and 12th and about the upcoming Saksham ghosna rounds in January and February. He said that the present state government has discontinued the system prevailing earlier of giving grace marks to the students of class 10th and 12th in order to improve the results. But ever after this, the results of students has been improved considerably. UNI