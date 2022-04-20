Haryana Govt Is Fully Prepared For The Covid-19 Vaccination Programme: CS

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Chief Secretary, Mr. Vijai Vardhan said that the State Government is fully prepared for the Covid-19 vaccination programme. Following which, a State Level Steering Committee, District Task Force and Block Task Force have been constituted in the state as per the directions of Central Government. A Test-Run of Co-Win software developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be conducted first in Haryana and two other states due to their preparedness for the vaccination programme.

Mr. Vijai Vardhan informed this while attending a video conference regarding Covid-19 Status and Vaccine Programme chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Rajiv Gauba. The Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories also attended the video conference.



While giving directions, Mr. Rajiv Gauba said that now the situation has come to resume all the activities across the country. He further instructed that the concerned State Governments should meticulously ensure the implementation of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at the ground level.

He also instructed to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour campaign. Besides this, the Directors-General of Police of the concerned states were also directed to strictly implement the norms of wearing masks. He further instructed to impose penalty on those who violates the norms of wearing face masks.

In the meeting, Mr. Vijai Vardhan assured the Cabinet Secretary that Haryana Government has been following and implementing guidelines of the Central Government as issued from time to time. He further assured that all the work will be done as per the new guidelines.



He said that Haryana has submitted 96 percent data of the staff working in Government Health Sector like Doctors, Para Medical staff etc whereas about 51 percent data of the staff in Private Health Sector has been submitted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prioritizing population groups for Covid-19 vaccination programme. He further informed that 100 percent data will be uploaded within a week.



Mr. Vijai Vardhan said that adequate resources are being made available for Covid-19 vaccine across the state. The situation is being monitored by holding regular meetings. He said that the state government has been consistently performing well during immunization campaigns launched from time to time by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He assured that there will be no shortage of cold storage chains and other logistic facilities during COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

He said that to remain vigilant is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which requires a change in the behaviour of the people so that they can understand seriousness of the situation amid this hour of crisis while following the guidelines issued by the Government. For this, people are being made aware and encouraged to wear face masks, keep their hands clean and maintain social distancing under COVID-19 appropriate behaviour campaign.

A presentation related to COVID-19 pandemic was given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and informed that the State Level Steering Committee will regularly organize meetings to ensure cold chain storage and other logistics facilities during Covid-19 vaccination. Besides this, additional arrangements for cold storage points etc. should also be ensured in urban areas. It was informed in the meeting that data related to Prioritized Population Groups for COVID-19 Vaccination has been uploaded on Co-Win software and Test-Run of this software will be performed in Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana.



Among those present in the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Mr Alok Nigam, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Mr Rajeev Arora, Secretary, Home-I Department, Mr. T.L. Satyaprakash, Special Secretary, Health Department, Mr. Prabhjot Singh and other senior officers. (JMT-INF ).

