Haryana Govt Has Created A Competitive Atmosphere For Education In The State: Education Minister

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar pal has claimed that the state government has created a positive and competitive atmosphere for education in the state. Students are not only being provided quality education, but they are also being given special coaching so that they can get admission in the premier educational institutions of the country.

The Education Minister said that usually the students of Haryana pursued education only with the aim to join the army or police, but now due to the education reforms brought in last six years, students of Haryana are now excelling in premier competitive exams like IAS, IPS, NDA and CDS, which is a matter of great pride for the State.

Minister Kanwar pal said that in the last six years under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal, several reforms are being done in the field of education by the state government, which have not only improved the education standards in the government schools but have also increased the interest of students for studying in government schools.

He added that because of all these efforts made by the State Government, 25 students of government schools have passed JEE examination and have got admission in IITs at the national level.

Giving detailed information in this regard, the education minister said that in the year 2018, a special programme Super-100 was started to prepare talented students of government schools in Panchkula and Rewari for getting admission to higher educational institutions after class X.

Later, this programme became successful and for the first time in the history of Haryana, 25 students of government schools got admission in IITs, said the Education Minister. The Minister said that in view of the increasing interest of the students towards education, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal has given approval to open two more coaching centres. In addition, a unique initiative has been taken to give collateral-free education loans for higher education so that talented students are not deprived of pursuing higher and professional education due to financial constraints.

He said that special emphasis has been laid on educating daughters in Haryana and for this adequate arrangements have been made to set up a women's college within a radius of every 15 kilometers in the state.

The Education Minister said that the implementation of the no-detention policy by the previous government caused a huge academic loss to the students and because of this students were losing interest in their studies but now everything has been brought back on track and the best example of this change can be seen that the students of government schools have brought laurels to Haryana after getting admission in national level institutions. Commenting on the NEP-2020 , he said that the new Education Policy-2020 has included various new reforms which are in the interest of the students. The New Education Policy removes all the hurdles that could have hindered the quality education. (JMT-INF).