Haryana Governor Dattatraya Emphasizes Innovation And Self-Reliance In Higher Education

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Governor, Mr. Bandaru Dattatraya emphasized the pivotal role of universities in equipping the country with skilled professionals. During his visit to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), he interacted with professors, non-teaching staff, and students. He inspired them to engage in innovative educational endeavours. The Governor highlighted the importance of aligning educational proposals with the needs of society and industry.

Inaugurating several educational centers at CDLU, Mr. Bandaru Dattatraya called upon universities to effectively implement the new National Education Policy-2020. He set a target for Haryana's universities to fully implement the policy by 2025, thus contributing to the state government's vision. The Governor emphasized the significance of preserving a strong connection with the mother tongue while highlighting the importance of proficiency in other languages.

On reaching this programme organized at Tagore Bhavan Extension Lecture Theatre, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ajmer Singh Malik welcomed the Governor and informed about the future plans of the University. Addressing the faculty members at the Theatre, the Governor encouraged them to undertake innovative educational initiatives. He stressed the need for quality research in educational institutions to ensure national development. He urged professors to embrace educational techniques rooted in technology, particularly artificial intelligence and robotics. Recognizing the prevalent skills gap that has left over three crore jobs vacant across India, the Governor emphasized the responsibility of educational institutions to bridge this gap by equipping students with practical skills for employment and holistic development.

The Governor shared insightful anecdotes with the professors, highlighting the value of promoting innovation. He emphasized that obtaining a degree alone is inadequate and urged professors to foster a culture of continuous learning among students. Mr. Dattatreya stressed the importance of skill development and adaptive learning, exemplifying the impact of his physics teacher, Ramaya, on his own success. He encouraged professors to serve as role models for students.

During his visit, Mr. Bandaru Dattatraya inaugurated the first Census Data Research Work Station, University Science Instrumentation Center, University Center for Competitive Examination Center, and released the Handbook of Information related to admissions for the academic session 2023-24.

Additionally, the Governor engaged with the Deans of various faculties at CDLU, sharing insights on fostering self-reliance within universities. He stressed the importance of considering social and national interests when seeking financial assistance from industry leaders. He urged educational institutions to align their proposals with the demands of the industrial world while also addressing local needs and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly through programs in hospitality.

Highlighting the significance of teamwork, the Chancellor encouraged professors to contribute to the institute and the nation through their work. He reiterated that wealth, education, and fame are invaluable assets in life, obtained through hard work and dedication. The Governor also emphasized the importance of physical fitness and urged professors to motivate students to participate in sports. He actively engaged with teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as the SC-BC Students Union, encouraging their enthusiastic involvement in the University's development.

